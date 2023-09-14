A local bookstore is beginning a new chapter of their businesses.

Werner Books and Coffee will be moving a few doors down to an expanded space in the Liberty Center Plaza. In deciding that they needed more space to grow, owners are doubling the size of their store.

Their new store will include a coffee shop and seating areas to gather and hold different events, like their poetry nights.

To get everything settled into the new space, they will be closed for the next two days and open on Saturday.

“We just outgrew the space and we outgrew it pretty quickly and that’s a great problem to have when the location was available for us to move. We were able to stay in the plaza so our customers know where to find us,” said Kyle Churman, co-owner of Werner Books and Coffee. “Areas for people to gather and work and us to have meetings and do things like host our poetry nights and just have more spaces for people to enjoy their time here in Erie.”

Werner Books has been at its original location for the last 13 years.