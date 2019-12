The “Erie Box” gives you the opportunity to send a piece of Erie to your loved ones for the holidays.

Gordon’s Meat Market is selling the “Erie Box,” a box packaged with Erie favorites.

The box contains Smith’s hotdogs, Stanganelli’s Pepperoni Balls, and a bag of Steffanelli’s Sponge Candy. There are different sized boxes you can choose from.

It takes 7 to 10 days to package and ship and costs $49. You can find the box on Gordon’s website.