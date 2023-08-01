An international torch rally made a stop at the Boys and Girls Club of Erie Tuesday morning.

The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run is passing a torch in 12 states and Canada during this year’s North America Peace Run.

During the ceremony, students at the Boys and Girls Club took part in educational presentations that promote respect for others.

Salil Wilson, the executive director for Sri Chinmoy, said that the torch represents the light of the future.

“I gave the torch to one little boy and he said, ‘I can feel all the people who have held this torch,’ and that’s what it is. It’s a relay that happens sort of inward and outwardly, and all the people who have held the torch since ’87, they got us here today,” said Wilson.

Wilson added that peace, harmony and love start in the heart of each one of us.