Erie branch of NAACP celebrates a milestone and a holiday

The local branch of the NAACP celebrates a holiday and a milestone tonight.

The Erie branch is celebrating the 100th year of the branch tonight. The group also celebrating the second day of Kwanzaa which means “self determination.” Gary Horton, who was honored as the 23rd President, commented on the importance of an active local branch.

“When other employers in the area would not hire minorities, whether it was a department store or any number of equities that have existed in the public school system, the NAACP has been there advocating positive changes and willing to work alongside those that want a more inclusive Erie,” said Horton.

Horton’s mother also served as President of the branch 50 years ago.

