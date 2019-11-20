Erie Brewing Company opens second location in Millcreek

It’s all about beer and celebration on Erie’s West Side. Erie Brewing Company is opening its doors to guests at its second location. This one is located in Millcreek.

It’s time to raise your glass, the Erie Brewing Company is full of cheers at its grand opening today.

The newest location will now attract beer lovers at a second location.

It’s news that’s been “brewing” for awhile.

Erie Brewing Company sits at the former Millcreek Brewing Company location on West Lake Road. It’s also the former Sportsman’s Club.

After completing seven months of renovations, the brewery welcomes Erie beer lovers like Talia and Mike Smock. The Grand opening is an event they’ve been looking forward to for months.

“We’ve been looking forward to this place opening. I know that we would travel quite a ways to go to the East Side. There are times after work we would love to go together and enjoy a beer and we can do that now,” said Talia Smock, beer enthusiast.

The century old building is keeping traditions going.

The Erie Brewing Company began in 1993 is now serving guests both East and West of the city.

“When the opportunity arose we got really excited, because again, we don’t really have anything like this on this side of town. We love to bring business all over Erie,” said Emily Mayr, General Manager of Erie Brewing Company.

You can find 26 beers on tap, including craft beers like blonde ales, stouts, porters, and more.

If you’re looking to grab a bite to eat, Beechwood Grille is working with the brewery at the new location, creating a pub like atmosphere.

Erie Brewing Company helped pioneer the local craft beer industry. Since then, there’s been an “outpouring” of interest.

“There’s a decent amount of breweries in Erie now, and there’s 14 on ale trail. I think it’s awesome that we all help each other out,” said Mayr.

Beer enthusiasts say they’ve been looking to keep the traditions going at the new location.

“It’s very important to support your local businesses, and especially local brewing, because it’s very difficult to get into the brewing industry these days due to the fact it’s almost over flooded,” said Mike Smock, beer enthusiast.

If you’re looking to grab a beer and a bite to eat, the new location will be open until 10 p.m. tonight.