(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Troopers from the Warren and Erie units of the Pennsylvania State Police teamed up to investigate a break-in in Venango Township.

On March 4, Erie troopers were dispatched to assist Warren troopers who were investigating a burglary on Route 8 at Venango Township.

The burglary with forced entry was allegedly tied to Jeffrey Huling, 41, of Erie.

According to a news release from PSP, fresh damage was observed, indicating forced entry into the residence.

Huling is alleged to have forced his way into the residence where he changed clothes. He then allegedly stole two firearms and a 2007 Ford E-250 van. He drove to a family member’s residence in Warren where PSP was contacted.

As of the investigation, Huling already had been arrested by Warren troopers.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Charges have been filed, and the case is pending a preliminary hearing, the news release said.