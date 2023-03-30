Logistics Plus announced Thursday that it has been accepted as the newest member in the U.S.- Ukraine Business Council by its 230+ members.

The business council was created in 1995 to help push forward U.S. companies’ investment and partnership in Ukraine’s growing market.

Logistics Plus has been a key force locally in supporting Ukraine throughout its ongoing conflict with Russia, providing humanitarian materials and supplies.

A Logistics Plus representative and Ukraine native commented saying:

“We are honored to join the U.S Business Council and to collaborate with its distinguished members to promote and expand economic opportunities between the United States and Ukraine.”