It’s been a day to celebrate a hobby that dates back generations … And still thrills people young and old.

It’s national trading card day, of course, everyone is hoping to have a priceless card in their collection. But even if you don’t, trading cards continue to grow in popularity.

Kinem’s Sports Cards is just one of several businesses in Erie specializing in trading cards whether it’s baseball, football, basketball, hockey, you name it there is plenty of enthusiasm.

“We’ve been here for 35 years so we have a really good customer base and everything so we have a lot of kids coming in, adults and it’s just a lot of fun. Collecting’s grown a lot over the last 10, 15 years and its just getting bigger and bigger,” said Michael Brown of Kinem’s Sports Cards.

Brown said Erie’s location between several major markets creates added interest in trading cards.