Erie business community comes together for 13th anniversary of Erie Athena Award

The Erie business community celebrates the 13th anniversary of the Erie Athena Award.

The award is to highlight several community leaders of all levels that contributed their time to the community.

The founder of Athena says these awards are special because it brings recognition to those who demonstrate excellence and creativity.

“It’s recognizing that women are leaders and they’re prepared to sever and when we can put men and women in key areas, politics, I don’t care where it’s at, we have a much more balanced community and it’s recognizing those women.” said Linda Stevens, Founder and Chair of Athena PowerLink.

Stevens says women working together brings more empowerment within the community.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists