One new downtown cafe is starting to see a nice business boost now that the weather is getting warmer.

Fresh Healthy Café on State Street first opened its doors in November.

The café sells healthy foods including fresh juices and paninis. The manager said the warm weather brings in more foot traffic.

“Starting a new business, you kind of just get the word out and tell people and we have been getting really good reviews lately so people have been telling people and we just got to get the word out,” said Jenny Guerrein, manager.

She adds they also are getting more business through their catering services.