One of Erie’s business leaders can add a new title to his resume.

City and State PA released its Power 100 for 2023.

On the list at number 87 is Erie Insurance CEO Tim Necastro.

The list notes the company’s investments of nearly $70 million in downtown revitalization during Necastro’s seven-year tenure.

Governor Josh Shapiro is number one on the Power 100.

According to their website, City & State PA is a news organization focused on state and local government.