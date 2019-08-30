Erie business owners prepare for Labor Day weekend

It’s been a busy few weekends for businesses in downtown Erie with Celebrate Erie and Tall Ships, and another one could be coming with Labor Day.

Business owners, managers, and workers tell Action News they are full of anticipation and excitement, but are also ready for a lot of work as they prepare for the holiday visitors.

As many are getting ready to pack up for the long weekend, business owners downtown are looking to gear up for expected extra business.

“It’s been busy and booming, and its been great seeing people from the community come, as well as having people,” said Jamie Finotti, Manager, U Pick 6 Tap House.

We’re ready for the increase this weekend, because we know its going to get pretty crazy here this weekend. We’re all looking forward to it,” said Kathleen Palkovic, Server, Dave’s Diner.

Labor Day weekend is considered the unofficial end of summer, but this weekend is marking the beginning for one business.

North Park Produce opened on Friday, looking to give families in the downtown area a new option when it comes to foods for holiday picnics.

“We are hoping to take the weekend that you have with family and friends and really just offer local fresh produce at really great prices. Today, we’ll have corn, onion, along with tomatoes, great bananas, fresh fruit, and really just all the things that bring your family together, will be from my family,” said Breanna Casey, Owner, North Park Produce.

Some of the workers who are a little bit more experienced when it comes to the busy holiday foot travel are lending advice to others.

“Try to engage with the community. I think that’s what people really want, and that’s what we try to do here. It’s like how can we make people fell comfortable and make them want to come in and engage in conversation and that,” said Tyler Wigfield, Barista, Ember + Forge.

“Be very well staffed for the entire duration of the holiday and just enjoy it. Stay as calm as you can,” said Palkovic.

Holiday celebrations will be in full force in the city on Monday for the Annual Erie Labor Day Parade.