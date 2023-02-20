There’s another chance to help East Palestine as two local companies are teaming up to collect much-needed water.

Erie Restoration, Inc. is asking for Erie’s help to supply water for their donation drive. For the next two days, people can drop off cases of water to be delivered to East Palestine, Ohio at the end of the week.

“Erie Restoration, our job is to help people out when they have disasters or bad situations happen to them. It was really a no-brainer,” said Gary Oehling, president, Erie Restoration.

Modern Industries have also stepped up and will be providing a semi-truck to deliver the items. Erie Restoration already has approximately 350 cases of water pledged, and each case that is donated will be matched by the disaster service company.

Oehling added that feedback has been outstanding even with it being day one.

“We’ve also gotten calls from like out of the area too. People have been calling from New York and even upper Ohio and so forth to try and help out,” said Oehling.

“It’s great that the Erie community is responding to another community in need. Whether it’s far away in Ukraine or very local,” said Sharon Sisco, water donor.

With Erie being such a giving community, donors said how important it is to give back to those in need.

“This story has really been dominating the news and I feel so sorry for all those people down there and what they are going through. It’s easy enough to do,” said Dan Canfield, water donor.

“I think my family is fortunate enough to help others that need help, and it’s good to give back when you can give back,” Sisco said.

If you would like to donate, you can drop cases and gallons of water off at the address on your screen between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you have more than five cases, you can call Erie Restoration at 814-835-4357 to schedule the cases to be picked up for you.