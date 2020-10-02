Erie businesses coming together to support the family of McDowell football player Johnny Heubel

The Erie community is coming together to stay #23Strong.

Thousands of dollars was raised this week in order to support the senior who had a brain injury in the middle of the football game last Friday night. Businesses are continuing to raise financial support.

Tragedy hit the McDowell community during a football game as senior Johnny Heubel went down in the third quarter with a brain injury. Since then, he’s had two surgeries. An entire community coming together to show its support.

“We’re selling t-shirts like the one I have on here. We have sold nearly 350 to 400 of them already with more expected to be sold and all of the proceeds are going directly to the family.” said Brian Fuller, Principal of McDowell High School.

Odis 12 saying that 23% of Friday night’s sales will go to the Heubel family.

“It’s just about support, giving back to the community. Especially to a team that has supported us throughout the years and a family that has supported many local businesses. Just being able to give back in and having some form of normalcy in love and sense of support.” said Lynda Fisher, Operations Manager at Odis 12.

The restaurant started off the week by auctioning off a pair of Air Jordan tennis shoes, which were blue and white embroidered with number 23.

Ye Ole Sweet Shoppe made special cookies designed to honor the senior.

“A lot of people came in and didn’t even know the families. So, they just wanted to do their part and they might have kids in sports too and they know, so it gives you a good feeling.” said Kelli Graham, Owner of Ye Ole Sweet Shoppe.

Different ways people are helping, with one clear message.

“Johnny, we are pulling for you. We are here for you and we are getting the updates all the time. We love you brother. Just keep fighting and we will see you soon.” Fuller said.

Friday night’s fundraiser at Odis 12 includes both takeout and dine in orders.