Erie businessman honored with Community Employer of the Year award

A businessman is recognized for giving back to the community.

John Melody, owner of the U Pick 6 restaurants, was presented the Community Employer of the Year Award.

The award is given to someone who employs people with intellectual disabilities.

Melody currently has five employees throughout his restaurants through the Supported Employment Program with the Barber Center. He says that taking part in this program is part of his company’s philosophy.

“We’re really a business that’s about people and it’s about the customers, it’s about the employees, it’s about the people who work for us. If we can provide an opportunity for somebody with an intellectual disability, we’re happy to do so.” Melody said.

The award is from a statewide competition held by a Pennsylvania advocacy group.