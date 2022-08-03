The Erie Cancer Wellness Center shared a sneak peek with the community while showing progress on their new facility on West 15th Street.

The nonprofit plans to offer non-medical services to those experiencing cancer diagnosis, as well as their support system.

Of the services provided, they showed off their support group room, massage therapy, counseling rooms, and more.

“The patients get treated at our hospitals, but then they might come here because they deal with the mental side effects, the spiritual side effects of cancer that can sometimes last years. So we want to help people live through their cancer journey and help with anxiety and stress that comes along with a diagnosis like that,” said Sarah Humphrey, Executive Director of Erie Cancer Wellness Center.

The executive director also said that all of these services will be offered at no cost. Renovations are expected to be completed by September.