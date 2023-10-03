A letter written by Pope Francis and published by the Vatican this week shows the pope is in favor of potentially finding a way to bless same-sex unions.

This statement comes as an answer to one of five questions known as “Dubia” asked by conservative cardinals.

In Erie, Bishop Lawrence Persico with the Catholic Diocese commented on the pope’s answer.

“For everyone who may be concerned about that, I think we have to see how it plays out. The important piece is the Pope was telling us that we have to be open to others and treat others with respect and dignity,” said Bishop Persico.

The pope reiterated that marriage is sacred and taught in the church to be between a man and a woman and added that they could still only recognize the relationship as a union.