Erie Catholic Diocese announces changes to mass protocols

The Erie Catholic Diocese is announcing some changes to the protocols in place for the celebration of mass.

This comes after the apparent increase of covid cases in the region.

Bishop Lawrence Persico announced that the diocese is encouraging attendees to wear a mask for service.

The spokesperson for the diocese says anyone distributing communion or receiving it is required to wear a mask.

“Just be mindful of your own health. If you’re not feeling well, stay home. Also, try to take responsibility to do what you can to help preserve the health of others; there are a lot of people with compromised health situations and things, we don’t want to be putting them at risk,” said Ed Lohse, Vicar General.

