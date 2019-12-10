Erie Catholic Diocese payouts from abuse-related settlements rises to nearly $12 million

The Erie Catholic Diocese’s payouts from abuse-related settlements rises to nearly $12 million.

The Diocese Victims Compensation Fund, which was opened in February, has paid out $5.9 million. That’s in addition to more than $6 million the Diocese previously paid to cover abuse claims and associated expenses.

According to Bishop Persico, the deadline for filing claims expired in mid-August.

Some of the victims who applied through the compensation fund are still waiting for their claims to be processed.

“The administrators of the fund have to take each claim and investigate it, then make a determination on what the remuneration is,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Catholic Diocese of Erie.

The Diocese also paid about $750,000 to abuse victims, mainly for counseling, before the creation of the compensation fund.