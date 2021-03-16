Erie Catholic Diocese releases statement on Vatican’s stance on same sex marriages

This week the Roman Catholic Church announced that it cannot bless same sex marriages.

Pope Francis expressed that regardless of how stable or positive a couple’s relationship may be, the church cannot bless sin.

The church and priests can still bless people who are LGBTQ who live in fidelity.

The Erie Catholic Diocese said in a statement that “The Vatican’s recent statement on the blessing of same sex unions reaffirms that God created marriage to be an institution between one man and one woman.”

Pastors we spoke to told us the statement is disappointing but not surprising.

“It’s very disappointing that they made this statement. Any faith built on life should not be exclusive it should be inclusive,” said Jodi Shay, Pastor of United Church of Christ.

Local pastors said that they will continue to find creative ways to bless couples who love and support the church.