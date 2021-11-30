Erie Catholic parishes celebrate IGive Catholic Day on Giving Tuesday

It’s Giving Tuesday which means diocese across the country are coming together to raise money for their communities.

A day of donating referred to as IGive Catholic is being celebrated in Erie at Saint Mark Catholic Center.

It is the third year the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania is hosting IGive Catholic.

Members of the Erie community can donate to local parishes including Our Lady of Peace Parish and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish.

The executive director said that compared to last year, donations are up.

“In Erie we have quite a few parishes, Catholic schools, and Catholic ministries raising money today through the IGive Catholic platform. So we’re hoping for an exciting finish to the day donors can give through midnight,” said Lisa Louis, Director of Catholic Foundation of Northwest PA.

Louis said that the final results from IGive Catholic will be posted next week.

