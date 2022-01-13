Erie Catholic Preparatory School names new president

The search for a new president to lead Erie Catholic Preparatory School has come to a close with the announcement that a decision has been made.

The Board of Directors announced Thursday that Kevin Smith has been chosen as the school’s new president. Smith is currently Head of School and Chief Executive Officer of Monte Cassino School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The school kicked off a national search last May for its new president, considering applicants from across the country. The search was conducted by Carney, Sandoe & Associates.

Kevin graduated from the University of Dayton in 1985 and earned his M.Ed. from Bowling Green State University in exercise sciences. Kevin is married to Maria Pace Smith. They have two children, TJ, and Maggie.

“This intensive national search for our next President united our school community as we identified the qualities and attributes desired in our next leader, through a thorough and inclusive process. It also offered us the opportunity to reflect on our collective history as we prepare for a transformational change as a united school community in the Fall of 2022,” Sara Kallner ’93, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, stated. “This process led us to reconsider past decisions. Our combined high school will be named Cathedral Preparatory School (Cathedral Prep). Our grade school will continue to be named Mother Teresa Academy. However, our corporate name, currently Erie Catholic Preparatory School, will be changed to Villa Maria Cathedral Preparatory Catholic School System to properly honor our 230 year-strong combined high school history, and recognize that our organization consists of both a high school and a grade school. Additionally, we will incorporate orange, blue and black together as our new colors when we consolidate on one campus next fall as the new co-educational Cathedral Preparatory School. Kevin Smith demonstrated to our community that he is the best candidate, as he possesses the experience, qualifications, vision, and history of success to lead our school community to its fullest potential as the leader in the region for an exceptional educational experience. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome Kevin to our schools, and look forward to seeing the positive and inspirational impact he has on our community.”

Smith had the following to say about his plans for when he takes over as president.

“What I really hope to do is bring together the community, not just to bring the community together for consolidation, but to realize all the opportunities that that will bring,” said Kevin Smith, incoming president, Erie Catholic Preparatory School.

Smith’s term will begin on July 1, 2022.