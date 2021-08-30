Erie Catholic School System appoints new president

The Erie Catholic School System Board has appointed a new president.

Bridget M. Philip has been named the new president of the Erie Catholic School System (ECSS).

Philip has served as interim president since January 20, and will oversee the six schools of the system: Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Peace, St. George, St. James, St. Jude and St. Luke.

In addition to her role as interim president, Philip maintained her position as vice president of enrollment management, a job she began in June 2019. Prior to that she spent 17 years in administrative work at Gannon University, where she held positions in continuing education and undergraduate admissions before becoming director of graduate admissions, and then director of global admissions and outreach.



“I am very grateful for the work of both the board and the dedicated search committee these past several months,” ECSS Board President John Blakeslee said. “There is no doubt Bridget is the right person to lead ECSS. The depth and breadth of her previous experience is significant, but she also has exhibited an understanding of what the job needs and the ability to address those needs in a professional and collaborative manner.”

Jim Gallagher, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Erie, commented the following: “I have been very impressed with Bridget’s leadership this year. She is decisive and focused on important matters; she listens well and is open to new ideas. In addition, her faith is evident, and she leads with integrity. I am pleased to see she has the full support of both the board and the school principals, and I look forward to our continued work together.”

Philip, her husband Brian and their family attend Mount Calvary Parish, Erie. Their daughter is a third-grader at St. James School.

“The opportunity to work for a faith-based Catholic organization has always been an element in my professional career,” Philip said. “The calling to work for the Erie Catholic School System is elevated by the opportunity to work with principals and colleagues who share a common purpose in their desire to provide our schools an excellence in academics, strong moral character and a zeal for service to others. The Erie Catholic School System is an organization that is poised for growth, and I look forward to sharing our advancement with the Erie community.”

