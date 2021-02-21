Erie Catholic School System holds annual open house

Erie Catholic School System held their annual open house today.

Erie Catholic School System hosted their open house today at four of their schools.

The schools today included St. Luke, Blessed Sacrament, St. James, and St. Jude School.

More specifically today at St. Luke School they held their open house welcoming 23 pre-selected families to come in.

The open house lasted from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

There were 23 selected families that attended the open house at St. Luke School.

The families walking through the open house had the opportunity to speak to the principal, financial assistance and teachers.

“They are coming in every fifteen minutes. They are going through the protocol for COVID. We have 23 families coming in. Every spot is full,” said Audrey Coletta, Principal of St. Luke School.

The next open house is next Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. showcasing Our Lady of Peace and St. George schools.