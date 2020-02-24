Erie Catholic School System open houses begin

The Erie Catholic School System holds their first set of open houses.

Our Lady of Peace and Saint James were the first two schools featured. Tours and enrollment information were provided for interested parents and students.

The Catholic School System serves students in preschool through grade eight in Erie and Millcreek.

“We’re just so excited to bring new families into our schools, because we have so much to offer. It’s exciting to expand that into the community at large,” said Damon Finazzo, President, Erie Catholic School System.

The next set of open houses will be held Sunday, March 1st at Saint George and Saint Luke Schools. For more information, you can visit their website https://www.eriecatholic.org/.