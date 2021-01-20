Erie Catholic School System president Damon Finazzo resigns

The President of the Erie Catholic School System has resigned.

Damon Finazzo has resigned from his position effective immediately due to personal reasons.

Bridget Philip, Vice President of Enrollment for the Erie Catholic School System will serve as interim president until the search for Finazzo’s replacement is complete.

Parents are invited to attend a forum on Thursday night to ask any questions about the transition and what’s next for Erie’s Catholic Schools. The forum takes place at 7:30 p.m.

