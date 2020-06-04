Erie Catholic School System to provide iPad’s and Chromebooks for K-8 students in fall

The Erie Catholic School System has announced they will provide iPad’s and Chromebooks for every student in kindergarten through eighth grade starting this August.

iPad’s will be given to students in kindergarten through third grade. Students in fourth through eighth grade will be given Chromebooks.

According to the school system, this initiative was made possible through grant funding and from technology fund money and will be supported by a small, annual technology fee in order to keep the technology up to date for students.

“Our school system is committed to providing our students with the best skills for academic success by maximizing every student’s academic and spiritual potential through engaging learning experiences. This 1:1 technology initiative not only helps us fulfill this commitment for our students now, it also gives us the tools to better prepare our students for the future and all of the technological innovation that awaits them,” said Damon Finazzo, President, Erie Catholic School System.

Schools in the Erie Catholic School System include Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Peace, Saint George, Saint James, Saint Jude and Saint Luke.