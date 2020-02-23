Erie Catholic schools host first set of open houses

The Erie Catholic School System held their first set of open houses on Sunday February 23rd.

Our Lady of Peace and Saint James were the first two schools featured. Tours and enrollment information were provided for interested parents and students.

The Catholic School System serves students in preschool all the way through eighth grade in both Erie and Millcreek.

“We’re just so excited to bring new families into our school because we have so much to offer and it’s exciting to expand that into the community at large,” said Damon Finazzo, President of the Erie Catholic School System.

The next set of open houses will be on Sunday March 1st at St. George and St. Luke schools. For more information visit their website at Eriecatholic.org