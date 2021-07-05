Erie celebrates 4th of July with firework displays around town

Plenty of fireworks lit up the sky this weekend as people celebrated Independence Day.

Also, dozens of fireworks complaints were reported over the holiday weekend, according to Erie Police.

Some of the complaints center on the loudness of the fireworks, others complained the booms went on into the early morning hours.

A police spokesperson tells us that officers were out monitoring the situation. We are also being told that upgrades to 911 software will soon separate fireworks calls from shots fired or other noise complaint calls.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list