Erie celebrates first day of Kwanzaa

It was a celebration of the first day of Kwanzaa! Tonight’s event showcased unique dancing and singing acts.

The celebration was a way to learn more about Kwanzaa. JET 24 Action News’ Syeda Abbas was at the celebration tonight.

Kwanzaa is a week-long holiday that highlights African-American and Pan-African culture. Gary Horton from the Erie chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People says the event will educate people about Africa.

“If you look at Africa, it’s not a manufacturing country, it’s an agricultural country and so it’s built on first fruits.” Horton said. Horton telling us the spread on the table includes vegetables and fruits which symbolizes giving. Volunteers say it helps some people learn about their roots.

“Because a lot of African-Americans don’t remember where they came from or their identity,” said Sesile Ndayisaba, a Youth Program Assistant Intern.

Each of the seven candles represents a principle, the one that’s being talked about the most is “umoja” which means unity.

The dance that promoted African heritage was put together by Asis Hassan.

“It was hard for them at first, but with time, they all did it,” Hassan said.

The holiday will be celebrated from December 26th to January 1st. The origins of the non-religious holiday are tied back to the first harvest celebrations in Africa, according to the official holiday website.