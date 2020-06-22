Erie celebrates Nonprofit week

This week is Celebrate Nonprofits Week, a new initiative that was started by the nonprofit partnership.

Celebrate non profits week encouraging the public to show their support to local nonprofits in a variety of ways.

The mayor, the County Executive Office and the Erie Community Foundation endorsed the event by saying that nonprofits do a lot for the community and the public can show their support by reaching out and thanking them or donating if possible.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that nonprofits make the community better and that it is important to celebrate all of the work that they do.

“Giving us cultural experiences that we wouldn’t have otherwise and so they are a true part of our community in terms of an economic driver as well entities that assist all citizens,” said Dahlkemper.

For a way to get involved with celebrate nonprofit week click here.