Erie Apparel is having its annual August 14 sale to kick off 814 Day in the area.

The owner said the sale started five years ago with hopes of clearing out as much inventory as possible with their best pricing of the year.

The owner says Romolo Chocolates free “814” candy bars, and Chick-fil-A breakfast vouchers, are also being offered to customers this year.

“Our whole concept as a business is showing pride in your city and 814 Day is kind of the epitome of that. Actually dove tails really nicely, Celebrate Erie is this coming week, so people like to gear up so they can wear all of their Erie Apparel gear to Celebrate Erie. It’s just nice to see everybody come out,” said Greg Straub, owner, Erie Apparel.

Staub says he is appreciative of his customers returning every year to participate in their 814 Day festivities.