The Erie Cemetery Association Foundation dedicated a new monument to 11 members of Harry T. Burleigh’s family.

Burleigh’s family was previously interred in unmarked graves. The association felt it was appropriate to honor them due their influence of Harry’s love of music.

Burleigh was born in Erie and created arrangements for over 100 African American folk songs.

The secretary said Burleigh became one of the most notable American composers.

“He had a huge influence on the world of music, and he’s received a lot of attention but his family members had not and we wanted to correct that,” said John Collins, secretary of the Erie Cemetery Association Foundation.

According to Collins, Burleigh had been buried in White Plains, New York in 1949 and was transferred to Erie Cemetery in May 1994.