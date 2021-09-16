Erie Center for Arts and Technology cuts the ribbon

The former Wayne School on East Avenue is now the Erie Center for Arts and Technology (ECAT) after a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon.

The former school was part of the Erie School District but was purchased by ECAT in 2019.

The $12 million renovation includes ECAT’s offices, classrooms and the UPMC Jameson School of Nursing.

“We have transformed this school into a center of technology, a center of arts, a center of learning, a center of excellence,” said Charles “Boo” Hagerty, the chair of ECAT, “and we are very proud to be here today.”

The ECAT programs are slated to start this fall.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.