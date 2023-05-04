A city fire station is at the forefront of green energy with a solar project that now is powering their entire building.

We were at Erie’s Central Fire Station Thursday where their new solar panel system was shedding light on the future of the city.

Officials from the City of Erie have been working together with Green Mountain Energy and the Department of Environmental Protection since July of 2022 for their new solar project.

225 solar panels with a capacity of about 88 kilowatts of power have been installed on the roof of the station and are ready for use.

“Green Mountain Energy provided $200,000 from our SolarSPARC program,” said Johnny Richardson, program manager for Green Mountain Energy. “In order to help make this dream of many years come true for the City of Erie.”

The system will provide 100 percent of the station’s annual electricity needs with excess energy sent back to Penelec for bill credit.

“This is the third fire station in the country, in the entire country, to get solar power. So, they’re still learning although the people that do this are very good at it and it did take some time but we’re very excited to have it,” said Joe Schember, mayor of the City of Erie.

The system includes a battery backup system with a microgrid approach. The battery will have enough capacity to give power for seven days if there was a power outage.

“If we do have natural disaster or manmade disaster, I envision this place as a safe haven for the population. We could use this even as a triage or a medical site for people that are injured,” said Joseph Walko, chief of the Erie Fire Department.

Mayor Joe Schember said this installation is just a first step of one of his long-term goals.

“I want every city owned building in Erie to be solar powered. Now, it’s not going to happen overnight. It’s probably going to take years to accomplish. As long as I’m mayor I want to accomplish that,” Mayor Schember went on to say.

“It’s for the people and we’re here to help the people any way we can and our doors will always be open and now with power. We can make them at least a little more comfortable,” Chief Walko said.

This was all possible with the help of green mountain energy, Penelec’s sustainable energy fund and a PA Energy Development Authority restart grant.