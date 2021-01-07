Erie chapter of Salvation Army falls short of Red Kettle Drive goal amid pandemic

The Erie chapter of the Salvation Army fell short of their annual Red Kettle Drive goal this year.
According to Business Manager Bernie Myers, they raised $114,000, which is $30,000 less than last year.
The Erie chapter’s goal was to raise $150,000.
He says the lack of volunteers hurt them the most. However, they are still waiting for mail-in donations that usually come in the first weeks of January.
The Salvation Army was able to serve over 700 households Christmas dinner, and 634 children received three toys each.