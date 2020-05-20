Erie child care providers to receive more than $1 million in funding from CARES ACT

Today, State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro announced that child care providers across Erie will receive more than $1 million in funding from the CARES act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act).

The money, which totals at $1,011,700 was distributed in partnership with the general assembly, according to a news release from Rep. Bizzarro’s office.

“Child care providers are our key reason why essential employees are able to work and provide the services and goods we need to survive this pandemic. Our community cannot function without them and we are grateful for their pivotal role, especially amidst this pandemic.” Bizzarro said.

These funds will be distributed to eligible, certified child care providers through regional Early Learning Resource Centers (ELRCs). OCDEL determined eligibility for funding and amount of award based on the type and size of provider, number of active enrollments in Child Care Works (CCW) subsidized child care, child care capacity, and licensure status.

For more information about this, you can find out by clicking here.