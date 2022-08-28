An Erie native that published their first children’s book visited the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum for a reading and signing opportunity Sunday.

Ashley Nowosielski is the author of “Frustrated Fred”, which is meant to show children how to identify and deal with complicated emotions that they may have struggles conveying.

She is also a behavioral health specialist that has worked with the Erie community and children for nearly 20 years and since has seen a need for this skill with children.

“This book is intended to help little kids and adults alike look at dealing with some sometimes tricky emotions. I know kids can’t always identify what it feels like to be frustrated. This book looks at what it really looks like and feels like and offers some easy light-hearted solutions to help get through it,” said Ashley Nowosielski, author of “Frustrated Fred”.

The author notes that this book is the first in a series of age-appropriate books meant to help children with all of their emotions.