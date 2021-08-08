Erie Children’s Museum celebrates 25 years

Families had the opportunity to enjoy activities at the Erie Children’s Museum for the museum’s 25th birthday.

The museum opened in 1995 and is celebrating this milestone with fun activities and membership deals.

Memberships for the Erie Children’s Museum are now $25 but only on Sunday August 8th.

Families could enjoy an entrance fee of only three dollars and fifty cents. Families also got the opportunity to enjoy face paintings, live music, free hotdogs, cake and refreshments.

“Just a big community celebration to celebrate us being in the community for 25 years,” said Ainslie Brosig, Executive Director of the Erie Children’s Museum.

The membership and entrance pricing were only available for Saturday August 7th and Sunday August 8th.

This event was also sponsored by UPMC Health Plan.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list