With Valentine’s Day only a few weeks away, one local chocolatier says his store is continuing to feel the sting of supply chain issues.

Owner and operator of Romolo Chocolates, Tony Stefanelli, told us the process has been miserable while trying to continue production during supply chain shortages.

For Valentine’s Day he says his store is overstocking supplies for inventory to prevent any shortcomings during production.

“In this climate, to make it through and to be guaranteed that we can keep products coming to our customers, we’re sort of in that situation,” said Tony Stefanelli, owner and operator, Romolo Chocolates.

Stefanelli says they are in a good position to fulfill their Valentine’s Day selection but their budget continues to take another hit.