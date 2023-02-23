The Lenten season is here, which means Friday fish fry’s are back, and one local church is expecting to make more than 500 meals for its introductory fish fry dinner.

Lent is here and Saint Stanislaus is ready with their annual fish fry’s.

“My mother used to do this, and she did it until she was 80. She fried the fish for years with my aunt. My brothers and I and my husband feel like it is our duty now to follow in their footsteps,” said Alice Modzelwski, a kitchen assistant.

The annual fish fry helps to promote the parish, fellowship and community, as well as providing a delicious homestyle meal that many people look forward to.

“This is the place that years and years ago the kids would come at lunchtime and eat their lunch. So now a lot of them come now that they haven’t been there for years, and this is the only chance or opportunity they get to get in here and they’re just like ‘welcome home,’” Modzelwski said.

But these fish fry’s wouldn’t be possible without all the parish volunteers.

“When I say to them ‘thank you for coming’ they say ‘it’s my parish too. I support my parish 100%,” said Becky Sienkiewicz, chief chef. “The parishioners, the friends, like I said, it’s a community thing. We offset with a couple of other parishes, so we don’t set off their toes, they don’t step on our toes.”

From the fish to the potatoes to the coleslaw, everything is homemade and ready for you to enjoy.

“Every fish fry is weighed and measured. The fish is hand-dipped and hand fried, there’s no frozen pre-stuff. Everything is fresh,” Sienkiewicz went on to say.

And if fish isn’t your thing, don’t worry.

“Our pierogi preparations were done in September. We take like three days in September and put out about 2,500 perogies that we carry through the Lenten season and on our dinners,” Sienkiewicz explained.

Saint Stanislaus will have fish fry’s every other week, until Easter. Friday night they will be serving from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meals are $15 and all the proceeds benefit the parish.