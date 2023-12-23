A local church hosted a relic of St. Jude the Apostle. That relic is part of St. Jude’s arm.

It was on display at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church during mass and for other people in the community to pay their respects.

Church employees said it’s an honor for the church to host the relic because this is the first time it has traveled outside of Italy.

“It’s a way for god to share his love and mercy with us in a more powerful way when you come to church frequently we have that opportunity to know god’s love and grace but being in the community of saints being in the presence of a relic really highlights that opportunity,” said Irene Schneider, director of evangelization at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church

The relic was present in the church until 7 p.m. Friday night.