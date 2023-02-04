Donations continue to be collected in Erie and shipped to families in Ukraine.

Each Saturday this month, The First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church will host a donation collection. The church is partnering with Logistics Plus to collect clothing and medical supplies to send over to Ukraine.

The donation drop off is located at 205 West 12th Street.

One Ukrainian organizer said for many, it’s important to continue to support Ukraine during this difficult time.

“We have a very strong community of Ukrainians, and this is just one of our ways how we could bring everyone together on the same page and everyone wants to help because, again, at the end of the day a lot of people, have their relatives back home and a lot still have their families. So this is one of ways we can still help them,” said Pavel Nayda, Supply Chain Data Analyst for Logistics Plus Inc.

Each Saturday in February they will host a collection from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.