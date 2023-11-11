A local church made special deliveries Saturday afternoon.

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church took the day to make and give away free dinners. Volunteers prepared over 200 meals to hand deliver to veterans, first responders, the homeless and more.

The reverend said this would not be able to happen without the time and dedication from the helping hands of the church.

“We want to serve god by going out to the people. It’s fine to have a church if you’re just going to sit in there by yourself that fine. But that isn’t what the church was made for. We were made to go into the community to teach, to help and in this case, to feed,” said Will Gavin, reverend of Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.

Students from Cathedral Preparatory School also came out to volunteer and help