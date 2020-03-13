Erie City and County officials hold news conference to address COVID-19 concerns

Despite no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, city and county officials held a joint news conference earlier Thursday to answer any concerns.

City and county officials tell us they are continuing to be proactive, even taking into consideration precautions for both city and county employees.

22 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Pennsylvania. However, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Erie County. City and county officials took time to answer any concerns regarding the virus.

“We are working diligently every single day to be proactive in planning and preparation for what steps need to be taken if and when COVID-19 arrives in Erie County.” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper adding that Governor Tom Wolf is suggesting all events with more than 250 in attendance to be canceled. Organizers in Erie County will cancel events at their own discretion.

County Executive Dahlkemper saying that the county is looking into plans for employees to potentially work from home.

“In an abundance of caution here in Erie County government, starting on Monday, I am banning county employees restricting their travel for any non-essential that’s functioning to their position travel.” Dahlkemper said.

Specimens for the virus are being tested every day and sent to labs throughout the state.

“There are specimens that are then sent to labs. That’s the Pennsylvania Department of Health lab or a private lab to be tested at the lab. Testing is not occurring here in Erie County.” said Charlotte Berringer, Erie County Health Department.

Specimens of COVID-19 will look to be determined negative or positive within a 12-hour duration.