Erie City budget hits shortfall

COVID-19 has impacted businesses of all sorts, and it’s also leading the City of Erie to a more than $3 million shortfall in this year’s budget.

A mid-year financial report is revealing what many feared- a $3.3 million dollar budget deficit. The bulk of the loss coming from the lack of income tax.

“With the pandemic and people not working in the city, 60% of the workforce that comes in the city is working outside of the city. According to our finance director and I’m still going to check with our city solicitor we can’t recoup that money even though they’re working from home,” said Jim Winarski, president of the Erie City Council.

Something that could come to the rescue is a deal with Erie Water Works for a long-term lease of the water system, but that must be passed through council first.

Once again, we are starting negotiations with that and yes that is still on the table as of now, but before you make that type of decision you want to make sure you do your homework,” said Winarski.

The City of Erie Finance Director explains that there are ways they’re cutting the shortfall.

“No travelling out of town, no travel, which we spend $150,000 a year on travel out of town, so that’s going to save some money,” said Paul Lichtenwalter, the finance director of the City of Erie.

As leaders work to navigate what’s best when it comes to moving forward, they say right now they are not looking to furlough any employees.

“I think we are staffed pretty efficiently and anytime somebody leaves we always ask is someone we need to replace and if it does is it something we can replace as a part time or full time, so we always go through that process as well,” said Mayor Joe Schember.

The City of Erie’s total budget this year is $91.4 million.

The next finance meeting between the administration and city council is set for August 5.