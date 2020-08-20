Erie City Council and Erie Water Authority approve lease agreement

A deal between the City of Erie and Erie Water Works is moving forward.

The final vote needed to take this deal to the next phase took place Thursday. After about nine months of getting Erie City Council on board with it, the Erie Water Authority is saying yes as well.

Erie City Council has studied the lease agreement with Erie Water Works since November. Council approved the deal that will extend to 2060, leading to the question ‘Why Now?’

“We needed it. COVID really put a debt in our budget. It was just crippling us. Over $3 million in debt because of COVID is just not acceptable and the budget is still going to be a challenge because we want to make sure that its invested wisely and look at our expenses.” said Kathy Schaaf, Erie City Councilwoman.

When the city first proposed the deal, it was based on $95 million from the Water Authority to help with the long-term debt. Now, with the current interest rates, the city could receive up to $101 million.

The deal will not only benefit the city, but it will benefit taxpayers as well.

“My goal is to set aside about $15 million to keep the budget in balance and to not have to increase taxes at all, because COVID-19 has put a lot of people in a bad situation especially now. By doing this, no increase next year or the year after.” said Mayor Joe Schember.

“Our customers will have no impact because of this. That was one of the things that we stood firm on that it couldn’t have any negative impact on our customers and I think it’s a win win for both parties.” said Paul Vojtek, CEO of Erie Water Works.

Now that council and the Water Works board have approved the agreement, the authority will begin the process of obtaining a loan which is expected to take a couple of months.

City Council will also have to meet to agree on how much to put aside for the deal.