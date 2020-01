Yesterday was the final day for people interested in applying for the vacant Erie City Council seat to file their paperwork.

According to City of Erie officials, at the end of the business day Monday, 31 people had applied to take over the vacant seat left by Cas Kwitowski.

Kwitowski resigned his seat on council after successfully running for city treasurer and being sworn in.

The remaining city council members hope to have the seat filled by council’s first meeting in February.