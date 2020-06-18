Erie City Council Approves Community Development Block Grant

Erie city council has approved funding for the Community Development Block Grant.

The first thing council passed for the C.D.B.G grants was the appropriation of nearly $50,000 to fund different projects.

The second was to execute agreements with the sub recipients of the grant and also transfer any money left over from the previous projects.

“It helps to fund a lot of community development activities, especially to the low to moderate income census tracks so it’s important that we get these dollars to the recipients who will get the money out on the street and into our communities,” said Chris Groner with the city of Erie.

For more information, click here: https://ecode360.com/documents/ER3969/public/536477949.pdf