Erie City Council has approved the first reading of the stormwater management fee proposal.

After rejecting the proposal last year, Erie City Council is supporting the stormwater fee ordinance. All seven members of council voted in favor of the ordinance.

If it passes again at a meeting later this month, stormwater fees would be in effect for city property owners in 2023. The fees range from $12 to 36, depending on the square footage of the property.

One councilmember who supported the ordnance said he recognizes this is another fee property owners would be obligated to pay. He said unfortunately it’s necessary.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’m not a fee person, fee is just a backhand tax. This stormwater thing is very, very confusing in a way. It’s very much needed. But my concern was, if they’re going to take all this money and put it in a pot, I want to make sure every dollar is going to what they say it’s going for. If that’s the case, then it’s worthwhile,” said Ed Brzezinski, Erie City Councilmember.

The second reading of the stormwater fee ordinance is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19.